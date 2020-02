Human rights under assault worldwide: UN chief

"Human rights are under assault," said the secretary-general as he opened the UN Human Rights Council's main annual session in Geneva.

"People are being left behind. Fears are growing," he said, pointing to swelling divisions and political polarisation in many countries.

"A perverse political arithmetic has taken hold: divide people to multiply votes," he said, warning that "the rule of law is being eroded".

Guterres said civilians were being "trapped in war-torn enclaves, starved and bombarded in clear violation of international law" as well as "human trafficking, affecting every region in the world, preying on vulnerability and despair".

He also said women and girls were being "enslaved, exploited and abused", "activists tossed in jail, and religious and ethnic minorities groups persecuted".

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet also stressed the need for urgent action on human rights.

"Let us not deliver to our young people and to their children an uncontrollable firestorm of intersecting and escalating human rights crises," she told the council. Guterres launched a "call to action" to "people everywhere" to take action in seven areas -- including halting violence against women and girls, boosting protection for people trapped in conflict and recognising the challenges created by the climate crisis and new technologies.

"We see a pushback against women's rights, alarming levels of femicide, attacks on women human rights defenders, and the persistence of laws and policies that perpetuate subjugation and exclusion," Guterres said. -AFP























