S’pore to donate $10,000 to family of coronavirus infected BD worker

The Migrant Workers' Centre or MWC in Singapore is sending a $10,000 donation via telegraphic bank transfer to the family of a 39-year-old Bangladeshi worker who tested positive for the coronavirus on Feb 8, reports The Straits Times.

The donation comprises contributions from the worker's employer Yi-Ke Innovations, Leo dormitory operator Mini-Environment Services and the MWC.

The worker, who was staying at The Leo dormitory in Kaki Bukit, became Singapore's 42nd case of the virus.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the MWC said it has been "a distressing period of time for his family as he is the sole breadwinner". -bdnews24.com


























