HC rule to appoint 11 candidates from 37th BCS





The court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why their decision should not be declared illegal and why they should not be directed to appoint the 11 candidates.

Secretaries to the ministries of public administration and finance, chairman of Public Service Commission (PSC) and its secretary were made respondents to the rule, which is returnable in four weeks.

The bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader issued the rule following a writ petition filed by the 11 deprived candidates challenging the legality of the government's decision to not appoint them.





















The High Court on Monday questioned the government's decision not to appoint 11 candidates who were qualified in the 37th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exams but not recruited on their respective posts.The court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why their decision should not be declared illegal and why they should not be directed to appoint the 11 candidates.Secretaries to the ministries of public administration and finance, chairman of Public Service Commission (PSC) and its secretary were made respondents to the rule, which is returnable in four weeks.The bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader issued the rule following a writ petition filed by the 11 deprived candidates challenging the legality of the government's decision to not appoint them.