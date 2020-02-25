Video
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:13 AM
Shab-e-Meraj on March 22

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

The holy Shab-e-Meraj will be observed on the night of March 22 (Sunday) with due respect and religious fervor as the moon of Hijri month of Rajab (1441 Hijri) was not sighted anywhere across the country on Monday.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at the Islamic Foundation at Baitul Mukarram here on Monday evening with State Minister for Religious Affairs and National Moon Sighting Committee Chairman Alhaz Advocate Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in the chair.
Director General of the Islamic Foundation Anis Mahmud, Additional Secretary of the Religious Affairs Ministry Abdul Hamid Jamaddar, Joint Secretary of the Cabinet Division Dr M Mushfiqur Rahman, Joint Secretary of the Information Ministry SM Mahfuzul Haq, SPARRSO-Bangladesh Chairman Abu Muhammad, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Dhaka district Hasan Maruf and Baitul Mukarram national mosque senior Imam Hafez Mawlana Muhammad Mizanur Rahman, among others, attended the meeting.
On the night of Rajab 26 every year, Muslims observe Shab-e-Meraj when Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peach be upon him) embarked on a special journey to meet Allah.
During the journey, the prophet (PBUH) travelled on the Buraq to heaven where Allah gave him some instructions to take back to the devotees regarding the details of prayers.     -BSS


