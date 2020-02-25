HC questions  legitimacy of sections 25, 31





The HC also issued a rule asking the government to explain in four weeks why its two sections should not be declared illegal and unconstitutional. Secretaries to the Ministries of Law and Information and Communication Technology Division and other concerned have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

A Bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Mahmud Hassan Talukder issued the rule following a writ petition filed by nine people on January 19 this year seeking an order for declaring the sections of the Digital Security Act 2018 illegal.

Layer Imran A Siddique and Mohammad Shishir Monir appeared for the writ petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state.

The petitioners are Mohammad Abdullah, Secretary General of Bangladesh Federal Journalist Union (BFUJ), Supreme Court lawyers Md Asad uddin, Md Asaduzzaman, Md Zubaidur Rahman, Md Mohiuddin Molla, Md Muzahidul Islam and Associates Professors of Dhaka University Dr Mohammad Ismail, Dr Md Kamruzzaman and Dr Md Rafiqul Islam.

The petitioners claimed in the writ saying the two sections of the Digital Security Act violate the fundamental rights of freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under article 39 of the constitution.

According to section 25 (1) of the act, "If any person using a website or any digital device-(a) deliberately or knowingly distributes any information or data that is attacking or intimidating in nature; or if a person publishes or distributes any information despite knowing that it is false to irritate, humiliate, defame or embarrass or to discredit a person.

(b) Damages the image and reputation of the state or spreads confusion or with the same purpose publishes or distributes fully or partially distorted information or data despite knowing that it is false, and if any one assists in such actions then all such actions of the individual will be considered a crime."

Section 31 says, "If a person deliberately publishes or broadcasts via a website or any digital platform anything that creates enmity, hatred or acrimony among different classes or communities, or upsets communal harmony, or creates unrest or chaos, or causes or begins to cause deterioration in law and order, then that activity of the said person will be considered a crime."

The writ petitioners said in the petition that sections of the law by imposing a blanket prohibition on publication of materials which may create hostility between communities or cause unrest or disorder or causes or is likely to cause any deterioration in the law and order situation violates the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under article 39 of the constitution.

On September 2018 the parliament passed the Digital Security Act 2018 keeping the much criticized sections amid concerns and objections from journalist community and other rights bodies.





























