Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:13 AM
Home Back Page

Digital Security Act

HC questions  legitimacy of sections 25, 31

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Monday questioned legitimacy of two sections - 25 and 31 - of the Digital Security Act, 2018.
The HC also issued a rule asking the government to explain in four weeks why its two sections should not be declared illegal and unconstitutional. Secretaries to the Ministries of Law and Information and Communication Technology Division and other concerned have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.
A Bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Mahmud Hassan Talukder issued the rule following a writ petition filed by nine people on January 19 this year seeking an order for declaring the sections of the Digital Security Act 2018 illegal.
Layer Imran A Siddique and Mohammad Shishir Monir appeared for the writ petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state.
The petitioners are Mohammad Abdullah, Secretary General of Bangladesh Federal Journalist Union (BFUJ), Supreme Court lawyers Md Asad uddin, Md Asaduzzaman, Md Zubaidur Rahman, Md Mohiuddin Molla, Md Muzahidul Islam and Associates Professors of Dhaka University Dr Mohammad Ismail, Dr Md Kamruzzaman and Dr Md Rafiqul Islam.     
The petitioners claimed in the writ saying the two sections of the Digital Security Act violate the fundamental rights of freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under article 39 of the constitution.
According to section 25 (1) of the act, "If any person using a website or any digital device-(a) deliberately or knowingly distributes any information or data that is attacking or intimidating in nature; or if a person publishes or distributes any information despite knowing that it is false to irritate, humiliate, defame or embarrass or to discredit a person.
(b) Damages the image and reputation of the state or spreads confusion or with the same purpose publishes or distributes fully or partially distorted information or data despite knowing that it is false, and if any one assists in such actions then all such actions of the individual will be considered a crime."
Section 31 says, "If a person deliberately publishes or broadcasts via a website or any digital platform anything that creates enmity, hatred or acrimony among different classes or communities, or upsets communal harmony, or creates unrest or chaos, or causes or begins to cause deterioration in law and order, then that activity of the said person will be considered a crime."
The writ petitioners said in the petition that sections of the law by imposing a blanket prohibition on publication of materials which may create hostility between communities or cause unrest or disorder or causes or is likely to cause any deterioration in the law and order situation violates the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under article 39 of the constitution.
On September 2018 the parliament passed the Digital Security Act 2018 keeping the much criticized sections amid concerns and objections from journalist community and other rights bodies.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minimum cost Tk 315,000 for govt, Tk 358,000 for private pilgrims
Human rights under assault worldwide: UN chief
S’pore to donate $10,000 to family of coronavirus infected BD worker
HC rule to appoint 11 candidates from 37th BCS
Shab-e-Meraj on March 22
JERA to invest more in BD energy sector
HC questions  legitimacy of sections 25, 31
German minister due today


Latest News
Hubei sees rise in new coronavirus cases
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes
China sentences Swedish bookseller Gui to 10yrs
China bans trade, consumption of wild animals due to coronavirus
Japan shares slump as Asia reacts to global sell-off
Stocks, oil prices tumble on pandemic fears, as gold soars
BGB to observe Martyrs’ Day on Tuesday
Md Eunusur Rahman new DSE chairman
PM launches book on speeches of Bangabandhu
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Mar 22
Most Read News
Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Charges pressed against ex-JL leader Khalid
GP asked to pay another Tk 1,000cr by 3 months
Shawn Mendes working on new album
Papiya, 3 others put on 15 days' remand in 3 cases
Israeli army says strikes Islamic Jihad sites in Gaza
RAB busts anti-social den run by Jubo Mahila League woman
Global spread of coronavirus raises pandemic fears
Dhakaites dealing with hazardous air
Salman Shah committed suicide over family feud: PBI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft