German minister due today





The Minister is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and other dignitaries, according to a the German Embassy press release.

"The German Minister will visit some RMG factories and Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar," the release said.

The key focus of the trip will be on RMG sector and trade union and to observe the situation of the Rohingyas on the ground, it added.

"Dr Muller will visit some factories in Gazipur and meet with government representatives and labour unions. Another key focus of visit is the situation of the Rohingyas on February 26 before he leaves the country in the afternoon on the same day.





















German Federal Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Dr Gerd Müller will arrive in Dhaka on a two-day visit tomorrow (Tuesday).The Minister is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and other dignitaries, according to a the German Embassy press release."The German Minister will visit some RMG factories and Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar," the release said.The key focus of the trip will be on RMG sector and trade union and to observe the situation of the Rohingyas on the ground, it added."Dr Muller will visit some factories in Gazipur and meet with government representatives and labour unions. Another key focus of visit is the situation of the Rohingyas on February 26 before he leaves the country in the afternoon on the same day.