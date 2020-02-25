There shouldn't be any fixed timing for book fair







Ekhushey book fair is a place where I find peace as I can buy books whatever I want. As a knowledge enthusiast visit book fair every day Yesterday I visited the book fair around 2 pm and all I could see were closed stalls and the security dismissing people, saying that the fair won't start until 3 pm. This rigid timing is an injustice to us. People from all over the country spend their valuable time and money to visit the book fair, only to be dismissed in this way.



Why let the fair continue if people for whom it is held are deprived of it? So many people are missing out on the event due to this ridiculous rule. Also, where was it stated in the first place that no one will be allowed entry before 3 pm. I suggest that the time should be rescheduled as many people eagerly wait for this fair. I prefer the timing should be 12 pm. Many school goers can also visit the fair after finishing their schools.











Raju Islam

Bokshi Bazar

