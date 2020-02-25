Behind the curtain: Where training goes?







So, completing the formal education, training mold a graduate to cope with the upcoming adversity with ensuring the quality tasks. By imparting a training program, trainees and trainers share their experiences to find out the best policy. But if the foreign training goes under rigorous that is the worst training on the eye of our participants at home and abroad, on the other hand, keeping more tours, sightseeing but no room based activity that is deeming the best-organized training. However, the public money how is way wasting by naming the training, if you keep your eyes on contemporary different dailies in Bangladesh. You will observe the training for civil servants is confined to foreign tour as the honeymoon period.



A report says a team is going to see honey production and marketing. They will head to Europe for that purpose. Earlier, we had noticed such as like to see how to dig a pond, how to pass air from the air condition machine. A part from these, training quality falls when we observe most of the cases, some personnel are nominated for foreign training when they are about to retirement or PRL, personally liking or disliking. The government is investing the money for better treatment to the public but the nation is getting back almost zero.



In this regard, we can remember the public administration training policy 2003 (PATP-2003). It mentioned who, how and when will take or send to foreign training programs. But the authority always seeks personal liking or disliking forgoing the opportunity of avoiding the fore interests.



In Bangladesh training by a public fund, we consider it an opportunity. Because, in foreign training, a trainee gets a lump sum honorarium for family members shopping, and it works as a blatantly nuptial tour, not learning point. Two jokes work in training programs one is the right person is not the right training. Another one is if the right person comes back to pavilion with desiring to imply the training knowledge in the taught field but the authority tainted the trainee's preferred. The sending authority did not show interest to do this. As a result, money and desire or knowledge both go to taint.



For example, one civil servant did PhD in Public-Private Partnership from a foreign university, but obtaining the degree the officer got posting in irrelevant office in terms of education. Over time, the civil servants got disappointed. Another case who is a senior officer frequently thinks to leave the job, due to underutilize the receiving training which was taken from western countries. What are the solutions? Where training goes it is question is coming to mind vividly?



Finally, we can think to uphold the quality of training for the better management and service to people, considering the all, we have enough money but is there goodwill enough to imply in all milieu.



The writer is faculty member BPATC















To meet the 21st century's global challenges, there is no alternative pathway to disseminate knowledge. For that reason, Bangladesh Government emphasized knowledge-gathering, in consequence, that reason civil servants are sent to foreign institutes in the USA, UK, Australia, Hong Kong, and etc to participate in the training to escalate the civil servants' skills, and manage for everything effectively. Managing the administration smoothly and efficiently, there is no alternative way of training. Because, our universities are producing only fresh graduates, they did not have hands oriented education.So, completing the formal education, training mold a graduate to cope with the upcoming adversity with ensuring the quality tasks. By imparting a training program, trainees and trainers share their experiences to find out the best policy. But if the foreign training goes under rigorous that is the worst training on the eye of our participants at home and abroad, on the other hand, keeping more tours, sightseeing but no room based activity that is deeming the best-organized training. However, the public money how is way wasting by naming the training, if you keep your eyes on contemporary different dailies in Bangladesh. You will observe the training for civil servants is confined to foreign tour as the honeymoon period.A report says a team is going to see honey production and marketing. They will head to Europe for that purpose. Earlier, we had noticed such as like to see how to dig a pond, how to pass air from the air condition machine. A part from these, training quality falls when we observe most of the cases, some personnel are nominated for foreign training when they are about to retirement or PRL, personally liking or disliking. The government is investing the money for better treatment to the public but the nation is getting back almost zero.In this regard, we can remember the public administration training policy 2003 (PATP-2003). It mentioned who, how and when will take or send to foreign training programs. But the authority always seeks personal liking or disliking forgoing the opportunity of avoiding the fore interests.In Bangladesh training by a public fund, we consider it an opportunity. Because, in foreign training, a trainee gets a lump sum honorarium for family members shopping, and it works as a blatantly nuptial tour, not learning point. Two jokes work in training programs one is the right person is not the right training. Another one is if the right person comes back to pavilion with desiring to imply the training knowledge in the taught field but the authority tainted the trainee's preferred. The sending authority did not show interest to do this. As a result, money and desire or knowledge both go to taint.For example, one civil servant did PhD in Public-Private Partnership from a foreign university, but obtaining the degree the officer got posting in irrelevant office in terms of education. Over time, the civil servants got disappointed. Another case who is a senior officer frequently thinks to leave the job, due to underutilize the receiving training which was taken from western countries. What are the solutions? Where training goes it is question is coming to mind vividly?Finally, we can think to uphold the quality of training for the better management and service to people, considering the all, we have enough money but is there goodwill enough to imply in all milieu.The writer is faculty member BPATC