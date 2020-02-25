

Worsening traffic situation incurring heavy losses



However, we are in full agreement with the findings and opinions of the experts of the aforementioned seminar. That to say , most of the short- and long-term plans or recommendations adopted by the government to address the people's suffering are not yet significantly visible. Additionally, failure to establish a passenger-friendly mass transport system in the country has led to the increase in the number of accidents. Concurrently, quality of service has taken a nosedive.



Barely a couple months into the New Year, it is time the government addresses the crucial traffic dilemma witness in all our cities with full and sincere efforts. Coupled with technical solutions, decentralisation of power and responsibility is another way to solve the city's problems. The government must realise that despite repeated efforts it is continuously failing to decentralise the system. This painful tale of chronic failures must end before our cities collapse.











What needs a clear comprehension is that the worsening traffic scenario must be addressed by selecting specific areas. Dhaka's problems will have to be addressed in Dhaka itself, while problems in Chittagong will have to be solved in Chittagong - since it is not possible to wipe-out traffic gridlocks from all our cities in one go. We are badly missing strategic planning and implementation of plans in this regard.



Nevertheless, the country is no short of experts, planners and bureaucrats. We believe all parties must coordinate and tackle the growing challenges together. Enough has been penned and discussed about the countrywide traffic gridlocks and now the setbacks seem to be mocking at our intelligence and efficiencies as a responsible and sincere free state. We are more than worried. The gloomy reality of today's Dhaka's traffic dilemma was predicted correctly by many. And losses estimated in monetary terms are absolutely horrendous. The traffic gridlock in the capital is wasting 50 lakh working hours every day with the resultant financial loss equivalent of some Tk. 37,000 crore per year. Traffic congestions have forced vehicles in the capital to move at a snail's pace of average five kilometres per hour otherwise, at human walking pace. The speed was 21km per hour 12 years ago. These observations were made at a seminar titled 'The future planning urban transportation in Dhaka' held in the city's Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB).However, we are in full agreement with the findings and opinions of the experts of the aforementioned seminar. That to say , most of the short- and long-term plans or recommendations adopted by the government to address the people's suffering are not yet significantly visible. Additionally, failure to establish a passenger-friendly mass transport system in the country has led to the increase in the number of accidents. Concurrently, quality of service has taken a nosedive.Barely a couple months into the New Year, it is time the government addresses the crucial traffic dilemma witness in all our cities with full and sincere efforts. Coupled with technical solutions, decentralisation of power and responsibility is another way to solve the city's problems. The government must realise that despite repeated efforts it is continuously failing to decentralise the system. This painful tale of chronic failures must end before our cities collapse.What needs a clear comprehension is that the worsening traffic scenario must be addressed by selecting specific areas. Dhaka's problems will have to be addressed in Dhaka itself, while problems in Chittagong will have to be solved in Chittagong - since it is not possible to wipe-out traffic gridlocks from all our cities in one go. We are badly missing strategic planning and implementation of plans in this regard.Nevertheless, the country is no short of experts, planners and bureaucrats. We believe all parties must coordinate and tackle the growing challenges together. Enough has been penned and discussed about the countrywide traffic gridlocks and now the setbacks seem to be mocking at our intelligence and efficiencies as a responsible and sincere free state. We are more than worried.