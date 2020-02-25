Video
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:12 AM
Home City News

Fire burns 9 shops in Chattagram

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 24: Nine shops were gutted by a fire that broke out at city's Maderbari area early on Monday.
"The fire originated from a shop in the area around 3.35 am and quickly engulfed the adjacent area," Abdul Mannan, officer of Agrabad Fire Service station, said.
On information, two firefighting units from Agrabad Fire Service office rushed to the spot and completely doused off the fire at around 5.20 am.
Primarily, the fire station officials suspect that the fire may have started from a burning cigarette. None was injured in this incident, he added.
According to the shop owners, the fire damaged properties worth about Taka five lakh.



