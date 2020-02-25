CoU five faculties get new deans

Comilla University (CoU) authorities on Monday appointed new deans of its five faculties.

Prof Dr Md Abu Taher (Registrar-in-charge) confirmed the matter on Sunday evening. The order went into effect from February 24, he added. The newly appointed deans are: Prof of English Department, Dr MM Shariful Karim (Faculty of Arts and Humanities), Prof of Economics Department, MH Aminul Islam Akanda (Faculty of Social Sciences), Prof of Accounting and Information Systems, Biswajit Chandra Dev (Faculty of Business Education), Associate Prof of Statistics Department, Dulal Chandra Nandi (Faculty of Science), Associate Prof of Information and Communication Technology Department, Tofail Ahmed (Faculty of Engineering). The deans however will serve for the next two years.





