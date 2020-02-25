Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:12 AM
Home City News

CoU five faculties get new deans

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
CoU Correspondent

Comilla University (CoU) authorities on Monday appointed new deans of its five faculties.
Prof Dr Md Abu Taher (Registrar-in-charge) confirmed the matter on Sunday evening. The order went into effect from February 24, he added. The newly appointed deans are: Prof of English Department, Dr MM Shariful Karim (Faculty of Arts and Humanities), Prof of Economics Department, MH Aminul Islam Akanda (Faculty of Social Sciences), Prof of Accounting and Information Systems, Biswajit Chandra Dev (Faculty of Business Education), Associate Prof of Statistics Department, Dulal Chandra Nandi (Faculty of Science), Associate Prof of Information and Communication Technology Department, Tofail Ahmed (Faculty of Engineering). The deans however will serve for the next two years.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fire burns 9 shops in Chattagram
Bangladesh Standard Testing Institution (BSTI) has taken different programs to increase public awareness of product quality
CoU five faculties get new deans
21-km embankment in Koyra upazila stands threatened
Be loyal to leadership, work with honesty: President to BGB rectuits
NUB holds freshers’ reception
Atiqul Islam reappointed as NSU VC
CUET organises workshop on climate change


Latest News
Hubei sees rise in new coronavirus cases
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes
China sentences Swedish bookseller Gui to 10yrs
China bans trade, consumption of wild animals due to coronavirus
Japan shares slump as Asia reacts to global sell-off
Stocks, oil prices tumble on pandemic fears, as gold soars
BGB to observe Martyrs’ Day on Tuesday
Md Eunusur Rahman new DSE chairman
PM launches book on speeches of Bangabandhu
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Mar 22
Most Read News
Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Charges pressed against ex-JL leader Khalid
GP asked to pay another Tk 1,000cr by 3 months
Shawn Mendes working on new album
Papiya, 3 others put on 15 days' remand in 3 cases
Israeli army says strikes Islamic Jihad sites in Gaza
RAB busts anti-social den run by Jubo Mahila League woman
Global spread of coronavirus raises pandemic fears
Dhakaites dealing with hazardous air
Salman Shah committed suicide over family feud: PBI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft