Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:12 AM
Home City News

21-km embankment in Koyra upazila stands threatened

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

KHULNA, Feb 24: An unusual tidal surge in the Kabodak River right after the winter season is threatening a huge portion of the embankment in Koyra Upazila, causing sleepless nights to the residents of five unions.

Villagers say they fear a 21-km stretch of 154-km 13-14/1 and 13-14/2 No Polder of Water Development Board's embankment, surrounding five unions of the upazila, can collapse anytime and the areas might be flooded.

The risky areas are No-2 Koyra Sluicegate area, Ghatakhali, Harinkhola, Gobra, Madinabad Launch Ghat, No-4 Koyra and No-6 Koyra in Koyra Sadar union, Dashhalia, Loka and Mathbari of Moharajpur union, Tetultolar Char, Gilabari, Sheikh Sarderpur and Noyani of Moheshwaripur union, Kathkata, Gazipara, Kashirhat, Gabbunia, Gatirgheri and Shakbaria of Uttar Bedkashi union, and Matiabhanga, Jorsing, Mederchar and Angtihara areas of Dakhshin Bedkashi union. GM Shamsur Rahman, chairman of Dakhshin Bedkashi union, said water level increases here at the end of winter season. "Local residents are passing days amid panic as risky portions of the embankment can collapse any time."

"The embankment will collapse and the whole area will be inundated if it is not repaired before monsoon," he added. Mosiul Abedin, deputy assistant engineer of WDB, said the higher-ups have been informed and the repair work will start soon.

Md Nur-e-Alam Sidiqui, acting upazila nirbahi officer of the upazila, said a sustainable embankment is urgently needed here. Higher officials at WDB have been alerted about the situation. Md Akhteruzzaman Babu, Member of Parliament from Khulna-6 constituency, said he had informed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about the suffering of Koyra residents.
"She has assured me that the problem will be solved soon. Already, the state minister for water resources visited the areas. The ministry has taken a megaproject for building an embankment. The construction work will start soon," he said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fire burns 9 shops in Chattagram
Bangladesh Standard Testing Institution (BSTI) has taken different programs to increase public awareness of product quality
CoU five faculties get new deans
21-km embankment in Koyra upazila stands threatened
Be loyal to leadership, work with honesty: President to BGB rectuits
NUB holds freshers’ reception
Atiqul Islam reappointed as NSU VC
CUET organises workshop on climate change


Latest News
Hubei sees rise in new coronavirus cases
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes
China sentences Swedish bookseller Gui to 10yrs
China bans trade, consumption of wild animals due to coronavirus
Japan shares slump as Asia reacts to global sell-off
Stocks, oil prices tumble on pandemic fears, as gold soars
BGB to observe Martyrs’ Day on Tuesday
Md Eunusur Rahman new DSE chairman
PM launches book on speeches of Bangabandhu
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Mar 22
Most Read News
Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Charges pressed against ex-JL leader Khalid
GP asked to pay another Tk 1,000cr by 3 months
Shawn Mendes working on new album
Papiya, 3 others put on 15 days' remand in 3 cases
Israeli army says strikes Islamic Jihad sites in Gaza
RAB busts anti-social den run by Jubo Mahila League woman
Global spread of coronavirus raises pandemic fears
Dhakaites dealing with hazardous air
Salman Shah committed suicide over family feud: PBI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft