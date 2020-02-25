21-km embankment in Koyra upazila stands threatened







Villagers say they fear a 21-km stretch of 154-km 13-14/1 and 13-14/2 No Polder of Water Development Board's embankment, surrounding five unions of the upazila, can collapse anytime and the areas might be flooded.



The risky areas are No-2 Koyra Sluicegate area, Ghatakhali, Harinkhola, Gobra, Madinabad Launch Ghat, No-4 Koyra and No-6 Koyra in Koyra Sadar union, Dashhalia, Loka and Mathbari of Moharajpur union, Tetultolar Char, Gilabari, Sheikh Sarderpur and Noyani of Moheshwaripur union, Kathkata, Gazipara, Kashirhat, Gabbunia, Gatirgheri and Shakbaria of Uttar Bedkashi union, and Matiabhanga, Jorsing, Mederchar and Angtihara areas of Dakhshin Bedkashi union. GM Shamsur Rahman, chairman of Dakhshin Bedkashi union, said water level increases here at the end of winter season. "Local residents are passing days amid panic as risky portions of the embankment can collapse any time."



"The embankment will collapse and the whole area will be inundated if it is not repaired before monsoon," he added. Mosiul Abedin, deputy assistant engineer of WDB, said the higher-ups have been informed and the repair work will start soon.



Md Nur-e-Alam Sidiqui, acting upazila nirbahi officer of the upazila, said a sustainable embankment is urgently needed here. Higher officials at WDB have been alerted about the situation. Md Akhteruzzaman Babu, Member of Parliament from Khulna-6 constituency, said he had informed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about the suffering of Koyra residents.

"She has assured me that the problem will be solved soon. Already, the state minister for water resources visited the areas. The ministry has taken a megaproject for building an embankment. The construction work will start soon," he said. -UNB















