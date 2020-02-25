Be loyal to leadership, work with honesty: President to BGB rectuits



President Abdul Hamid inaugurates the passing-out parade of the 94th recruit batch of Border Guard Bangladesh at Border Guard Training Center and College (BGTC&C) in Chattogram on Monday. photo: observer

"I expect every member of BGB, including new recruits, to stay fully loyal to the leadership while performing their duties with honesty and sincerity being imbued with the spirit of the great Liberation War," he said.

President Hamid was delivering speech at the passing-out parade of the 94th recruit batch of BGB as the chief guest at Border Guard Training Center and College (BGTC&C) in Chattogram.

Terming discipline as the main identity of soldiers, Hamid said real soldiers never lag behind in performing their duties.

"You should always be careful to check smuggling along the borders. For this, every member of the BGB has to remain strong, fearless and bold in the face of various adversities," he said.

President Hamid said the new soldiers will have to develop human qualities along with rigour in their character. He said the responsibility entrusted to them will have to be performed seamlessly and their professionalism, commitment and firmness of character will be appreciated by people of all walks of life.

Praising the parade of the new recruits, Hamid said this has been made possible by their rigorous training, relentless effort, sincerity and unwavering interest.

"Remember, the area and range of work will expand in your professional life. The honour, dignity and achievement of this force will depend on your honesty, integrity and professionalism," he said.

Mentioning the glorious contribution of women in the nation's struggle for freedom, he said women can also play an equal role in fulfilling the great responsibility of preserving the independence and sovereignty of the country alongside men if they get the opportunity and teaching.

He said the perfect example is the participation, contribution and sacrifice of great women in the Liberation War.

He also expressed his firm belief that the new soldiers will work tirelessly to increase the reputation of this force with their honesty, integrity, efficiency and professionalism.

The President inspected parade after taking a salute while BGB Director General Major General Shafeenul Islam and commandant of BGTC&C Brigadier General Omar Zahid accompanied him.

Among the new recruits, Mohammad Tushar Ali and Anika Akter won the best physical achievement (male and female) award while Nowshed was awarded for being the best shooter. Moinuddin won the 'best recruit in all subjects' award. -UNB



























