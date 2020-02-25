Seminar on strengthening Helpline 109 held



A view of woman participants at the seminar on 'Strengthening activities of National Helpline Centre 109', which was held in the DC office in Panchagarh Town on Monday. photo: observer

The Toll-free Helpline for Women and Children in SAARC Member States (Bangladesh) under the Multi-Sectoral Programme on Violence against Women of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs organised the event.

More than 50 government officials, female and male public representatives, women activists, teachers, religious leaders, freedom fighters, professionals and civil society members participated in the event.

DC Sabina Yasmin attended the seminar as chief guest with Deputy Director of the Department of Women Affairs Rokhsana Mamtaz in the chair.









Additional DC (General) Abdul Mannan, Additional Superintendent of Police Alamgir Hossain, District Legal Aid Officer and Senior Judicial Magistrate Ahsan Habib and Sadar Upazila Chairman Amirul Islam addressed the seminar as special guests.

Assistant Commissioner Nazrul Islam discussed various aspects of the Helpline Centre to provide emergency support instantly for combating violence against women and children.

District Information Officer Nayeemul Haque, Vice-Chairmen Razia Sultana of Tentulia Upazila and Ritu Akhter of Debiganj Upazila, President of District Mahila Sangstha Munira Pervin, Freedom Fighter Alauddin Prodhan, journalists Shafikul Islam and Shahidul Islam Shahid, among others, spoke.

