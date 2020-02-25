Video
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:12 AM
Kotalipara mosque torched

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Feb 24: Miscreants torched a mosque built on a disputed land in Kotalipara Upazila of the district early Monday, creating tension in the area.
The fire burned down a large portion of the tin-roofed Jam-e-mosque of Talukder Bari at Tarashi Village.
Holy Quran and other religious books were also burnt down in the arson attack at around 1:30am.
Local Union Parishad Member Shahanur Sheikh said two siblings Mohammad Talukder and Ahmad Talukder had long been at loggerhead over the ownership of the land on which the mosque was built.
Meanwhile, both groups blamed each other for the arson attack. Police, however, detained Aminul and Hafizul, sons of Mohammad Talukder in this connection.
On the other hand, Officer-in-Charge of Kotalipara Police Station Sheikh Lutfor Rahman said the detained brothers set fire to the mosque to implicate them in the misdeed.


