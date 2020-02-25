Nine nabbed with drugs in 4 dists





CUMILLA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested two women with 40,000 yaba tablets from Alekhar Char area on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested women are: Sumi Akhter, 23, wife of Dolon Mia of Mollargaon Village in Biswanath Upazila and Lipi Begum, 24, wife of Suruj Ali of Puransatpur Village in Osmaninagar Upazila of Sylhet.

Superintend of Police (SP) Sayed Nurul Islam confirmed the incident in a press release at his office on Monday noon.

He said out of doubt, a team of DB police led by Inspector Md Iktiar Uddin searched the duo and their goods in Alekhar Char area at around 11:30pm and arrested them with yaba tablets worth about Tk 1,20,00,000.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kotwali Model Police Station (PS) in this connection, the SP added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two persons including a woman with 20 bottles of phensedyl and 1kg 300gm of hemp from West Tarapasha area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested persons are Md Shafiq, 20, son of Nizamuddi of West Tarapasha Village and Tania, 22, wife of Ruhul Amin of Newtown Village in Sadar Upazila.

RAB-14 CPC- 2 Acting Deputy Director Chondon Debnath said RAB members conducted a drive in the house of Ayub Ali in West Tarapasha area at night and arrested the duo with phensedyl and hemp.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was field with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection.

SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: Police, in a drive, arrested a listed drug trader with 300 yaba tablets in Sapahar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Khairul Islam, 22.

Sapahar PS source said on information, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Faruque Mohammad Jahangir conducted a drive in Karmudanga Chowmuhani Bazar area of the upazila at around 8pm and arrested him with yaba tablets.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection, said its Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdul Hai Newton.

The arrested was sent to jail, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of Highway Police detained four suspected drug traders along with phensedyl syrup from a bus in Salanga Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The detained persons are: Nahid Sultan, 24, Shaki; Ahmed, 22, Tareqe Rahman, 20, and Milton Islam, 19.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC M Akhteruzzaman said on information, a team of police raided in a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Syamoli Paribahan' hailing from Naogaon in Hatilumrul Gol Chattar area in the afternoon and detained four drug traders.

During the raid, they also recovered 282 bottles of banned cough syrup kept in a plastic sack, the OC added.



















