Death anniv

CUMILLA, Feb 24: Today is the death anniversary of Language Movement Hero Abdul Ahad Munshi and his eldest son Dr Belal Ahmed, a playwright.Abdul Ahad Munshi is also father of Daily Observer correspondent Nazrul Islam Dulal.Abdul Ahad Munshi died of old-age complications on February 25, 2009 and Belal Ahmed died of kidney disease on the same day in 2012.To observe the day, a milad-mahfil and doa programme has been organised in Haripur Village under Burichang Upazila of the district.