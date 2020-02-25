Housewife kills self

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI, Feb 24: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Ramgarh Upazila of Khagrachari on Sunday morning.

Deceased Monowara Begum, 32, was the wife of Delwar Hossain of Chowdhurypara area in the upazila. Locals said Monowara found hanged herself with a saree over family feud at around 10am.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's husbands went into hiding after the incident.

Deceased's Father Belal Hossain said husband and mother-in-law of Monowara often tortured her physically and mentally.













