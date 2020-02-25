Video
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:11 AM
Countryside

Seven of a family burnt in S’ganj

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, Feb 24: Seven members of a family including two children sustained burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in their house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.
They are: Sanwar Munshi, 55, his wife Nilufar Khatun, 50, his nephew Mehedi hasan, 13, his sons Tayeb Ali, 27 and Saidul Islam, 35, Saidul's wife Najira Khatun, 30 and his daughter Sumaiya, 2.
Deputy Assistant Director of Sirajganj Fire service and Civil Defence Manzil Haque said a fire broke out from gas cylinder explosion at the house of Sanwar Munshi in Dukhiabari Village at around 7:45pm.
Getting information, fire fighters rushed to the scene and rescued the burnt victims.
The victims were sent to 250 Bed Bongamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital in the district.
Among the injured, condition of Sumaiya is critical, said Hospital Emergency Department Doctor Rokonuddin.
Of the injured, Saidul was taken to Dhaka for better treatment at noon, said Dr Foysal Ahmed adding that the health condition of Tayeb deteriorated.


