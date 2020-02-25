

Hilly bamboo items disappearing at Dighinala

Once these household items would be sent to country's different parts meeting the local demand. Now the manufactures are failing even to meet their local demand.

This mat would be used by the hilly locals for sleeping and drying harvested paddy.

Yet now, the people in the extremely remote areas have been using this traditional mat for drying paddy and the basket for preserving it.

And those who have not the capacity to live in luxurious cots are using this for sleeping on muddy floors.

Earlier, local hilly communities would make such type of mats from naturally grown dhulu (puffed) bamboos.

A local maker Binoy Chakma who came to Banchhara area for selling mats at Dighinala Upazila said, "The availability of such bamboos has declined now. We collect this type of bamboo in hard search in different jungles."

"We make mats for three/four days and then sell these in Bazaars," he further said, adding, "Per piece mat is selling at Tk 450-500."

"We're running our families in hardship on small profit," he bemoaned, adding, "Mat and paddy-preserving baskets can't be made from all types of bamboos but dhulu only."





























