Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:11 AM
Home Countryside

Hilly bamboo items disappearing at Dighinala

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

Hilly bamboo items disappearing at Dighinala

Hilly bamboo items disappearing at Dighinala

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI, Feb 24: Traditional hilly bamboo-made products including mats and baskets are disappearing day by day due to lack of suitable bamboos.  
Once these household items would be sent to country's different parts meeting the local demand. Now the manufactures are failing even to meet their local demand.  
This mat would be used by the hilly locals for sleeping and drying harvested paddy.
Yet now, the people in the extremely remote areas have been using this traditional mat for drying paddy and the basket for preserving it.
And those who have not the capacity to live in luxurious cots are using this for sleeping on muddy floors.
Earlier, local hilly communities would make such type of mats from naturally grown dhulu (puffed) bamboos.
A local maker Binoy Chakma who came to Banchhara area for selling mats at Dighinala Upazila said, "The availability of such bamboos has declined now. We collect this type of bamboo in hard search in different jungles."
"We make mats for three/four days and then sell these in Bazaars," he further said, adding, "Per piece mat is selling at Tk 450-500."
"We're running our families in hardship on small profit," he bemoaned, adding, "Mat and paddy-preserving baskets can't be made from all types of bamboos but dhulu only."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seminar on strengthening Helpline 109 held
Kotalipara mosque torched
Nine nabbed with drugs in 4 dists
Death anniv
Housewife kills self
Seven of a family burnt in S’ganj
Hilly bamboo items disappearing at Dighinala
Schoolgirl gang-raped at Mathbaria, two arrested


Latest News
Hubei sees rise in new coronavirus cases
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes
China sentences Swedish bookseller Gui to 10yrs
China bans trade, consumption of wild animals due to coronavirus
Japan shares slump as Asia reacts to global sell-off
Stocks, oil prices tumble on pandemic fears, as gold soars
BGB to observe Martyrs’ Day on Tuesday
Md Eunusur Rahman new DSE chairman
PM launches book on speeches of Bangabandhu
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Mar 22
Most Read News
Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Charges pressed against ex-JL leader Khalid
GP asked to pay another Tk 1,000cr by 3 months
Shawn Mendes working on new album
Papiya, 3 others put on 15 days' remand in 3 cases
Israeli army says strikes Islamic Jihad sites in Gaza
RAB busts anti-social den run by Jubo Mahila League woman
Global spread of coronavirus raises pandemic fears
Dhakaites dealing with hazardous air
Salman Shah committed suicide over family feud: PBI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft