Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:11 AM
Home Countryside

Schoolgirl gang-raped at Mathbaria, two arrested

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

MATHBARIA, PIROJPUR, Feb 24: A schoolgirl was gang-raped in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
Police arrested two persons from the upazila in this connection.
The arrested persons are: Nayan Mollah, 19, son of Mojibor Mollah of Shapleja Village, and Ariful Islam, 20, son of late Badshah of Jariper Char Village in the upazila.
Police sources said Nayan and Ariful kidnapped the victim, a tenth grader, from the road on Sunday at around 9pm while she was returning home after taking tuition. Later, they took her to the house of Ilias adjacent to Kallakata Bridge and violated her.
Meanwhile, the victim's family members informed the police as she went missing.
On information, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Shahidul Islam rescued the girl early Monday.
Officer-in-Charge of Mathbaria Police Station Masuduzzaman confirmed the incident adding that, the victim was sent to Pirojpur District Civil Surgeon Office for medical test on Monday noon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seminar on strengthening Helpline 109 held
Kotalipara mosque torched
Nine nabbed with drugs in 4 dists
Death anniv
Housewife kills self
Seven of a family burnt in S’ganj
Hilly bamboo items disappearing at Dighinala
Schoolgirl gang-raped at Mathbaria, two arrested


Latest News
Hubei sees rise in new coronavirus cases
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes
China sentences Swedish bookseller Gui to 10yrs
China bans trade, consumption of wild animals due to coronavirus
Japan shares slump as Asia reacts to global sell-off
Stocks, oil prices tumble on pandemic fears, as gold soars
BGB to observe Martyrs’ Day on Tuesday
Md Eunusur Rahman new DSE chairman
PM launches book on speeches of Bangabandhu
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Mar 22
Most Read News
Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Charges pressed against ex-JL leader Khalid
GP asked to pay another Tk 1,000cr by 3 months
Shawn Mendes working on new album
Papiya, 3 others put on 15 days' remand in 3 cases
Israeli army says strikes Islamic Jihad sites in Gaza
RAB busts anti-social den run by Jubo Mahila League woman
Global spread of coronavirus raises pandemic fears
Dhakaites dealing with hazardous air
Salman Shah committed suicide over family feud: PBI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft