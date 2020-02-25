Schoolgirl gang-raped at Mathbaria, two arrested





Police arrested two persons from the upazila in this connection.

The arrested persons are: Nayan Mollah, 19, son of Mojibor Mollah of Shapleja Village, and Ariful Islam, 20, son of late Badshah of Jariper Char Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Nayan and Ariful kidnapped the victim, a tenth grader, from the road on Sunday at around 9pm while she was returning home after taking tuition. Later, they took her to the house of Ilias adjacent to Kallakata Bridge and violated her.

Meanwhile, the victim's family members informed the police as she went missing.

On information, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Shahidul Islam rescued the girl early Monday.

Officer-in-Charge of Mathbaria Police Station Masuduzzaman confirmed the incident adding that, the victim was sent to Pirojpur District Civil Surgeon Office for medical test on Monday noon.

















