Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:11 AM
Home Countryside

Five killed in road accidents in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Five persons were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Naogaon, Gopalganj and Barishal, in three days.
MANDA, NAOGAON: Three passengers of an auto-rickshaw were killed and two others injured as a truck smashed the vehicle in Manda Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Rafiqul Islam, 35, Moynul, 36, of Manda Upazila, and Ashraful Islam, 29, of Rangpur.
All the victims are the employees of ACME Medicine Company. They were heading towards Rajshahi to attend a seminar.
Manda Police Station (PS) source said a truck rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw carrying five employees in front of Ferryghat Bridge in the morning, leaving two dead on the spot and three others injured.
Another employee died on way to a local hospital.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manda PS Mojaffar Hossain said the bodies were sent to Naogaon Sadar Adhunik Hospital morgue.
GOPALGANJ: A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Shahjahan Miah, 50.
Locals and police sources said a motorbike hit a van in Tharhaat area at around 5pm, leaving one dead on the spot and three others injured.
Kashiani PS OC Md Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A poultry trader was killed in a road accident in Sheikher Hat Battala area on Barishal-Banaripara Road in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Liton Sarder, 30, son of Kanchan Sarder of Madhabpasha Village. He worked as poultry trader in Madhabpasha Bazar of the upazila.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Airport PS Azmal Hossain said a Banaripara-bound bus hit the motorcycle in Battala area at night, leaving its rider Liton dead on the spot.  
The driver of the bus managed to flee the scene.  
However, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.









