Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:11 AM
Home Countryside

69 detained in two dists

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

A total of 69 people including a fake member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were arrested on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Dinajpur and Rajshahi, in two days.  
DINAJPUR: BGB members detained a man who disguised himself as another BGB member from Hili Border Check Post area in the district on Sunday.
The detained is Feroz Ali Khan Raj, 29, a resident of Sadar Upazila in Joypurhat.
BGB Hili ICP Camp Commander Subedar Tobibur Rahman said BGB detained Feroz at noon and seized faked identity card from him.
RAJSHSHI: A total 68 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city on Sunday and Saturday.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in a drive from Saturday night till Sunday morning, detained 42 people on different charges in the city. During the drive, a large volume of drugs were also seized.
Of the arrestees, 19 had warrants, 13 were arrested with drugs and the remaining 10 were detained on different charges.




RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the news through a press release on Sunday morning. On the other hand, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 26 gamblers with gambling instruments and cash money from Bus Stand area in the city on Saturday night.
During the drive, 29 mobile phone sets, 45 SIM cards, 18 memory cards, 18 sets playing cards and Tk 2,12,800 in cash were also seized. A case under Gambling Act was filed with Boalia Police Station in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seminar on strengthening Helpline 109 held
Kotalipara mosque torched
Nine nabbed with drugs in 4 dists
Death anniv
Housewife kills self
Seven of a family burnt in S’ganj
Hilly bamboo items disappearing at Dighinala
Schoolgirl gang-raped at Mathbaria, two arrested


Latest News
Hubei sees rise in new coronavirus cases
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes
China sentences Swedish bookseller Gui to 10yrs
China bans trade, consumption of wild animals due to coronavirus
Japan shares slump as Asia reacts to global sell-off
Stocks, oil prices tumble on pandemic fears, as gold soars
BGB to observe Martyrs’ Day on Tuesday
Md Eunusur Rahman new DSE chairman
PM launches book on speeches of Bangabandhu
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Mar 22
Most Read News
Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Charges pressed against ex-JL leader Khalid
GP asked to pay another Tk 1,000cr by 3 months
Shawn Mendes working on new album
Papiya, 3 others put on 15 days' remand in 3 cases
Israeli army says strikes Islamic Jihad sites in Gaza
RAB busts anti-social den run by Jubo Mahila League woman
Global spread of coronavirus raises pandemic fears
Dhakaites dealing with hazardous air
Salman Shah committed suicide over family feud: PBI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft