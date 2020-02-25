69 detained in two dists





DINAJPUR: BGB members detained a man who disguised himself as another BGB member from Hili Border Check Post area in the district on Sunday.

The detained is Feroz Ali Khan Raj, 29, a resident of Sadar Upazila in Joypurhat.

BGB Hili ICP Camp Commander Subedar Tobibur Rahman said BGB detained Feroz at noon and seized faked identity card from him.

RAJSHSHI: A total 68 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city on Sunday and Saturday.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in a drive from Saturday night till Sunday morning, detained 42 people on different charges in the city. During the drive, a large volume of drugs were also seized.

Of the arrestees, 19 had warrants, 13 were arrested with drugs and the remaining 10 were detained on different charges.









RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the news through a press release on Sunday morning. On the other hand, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 26 gamblers with gambling instruments and cash money from Bus Stand area in the city on Saturday night.

During the drive, 29 mobile phone sets, 45 SIM cards, 18 memory cards, 18 sets playing cards and Tk 2,12,800 in cash were also seized. A case under Gambling Act was filed with Boalia Police Station in this connection.



