





Guide books flood schools at Raipur

The allegation has been raised against 30 high schools and 21 madrasas.

According to field sources, the guides flooding different libraries in the upazila are being sold to students of these institutions on commission-sharing among all interested sections. But the local administration is not concerned about the issue.

Upazila Education Officer AKM Saiful Huq has also been blamed for not taking any action against the responsible institutions.

Like previous years, different guide books have been fixed in 30 high schools and 21 madrassas by a coordination team comprising teachers' association leaders and head teachers.

Accordingly, the publishers are selling the guides to the educational institutes.

It was also alleged that Upazila Academic Supervisor Main Uddin is overlooking the unfair business and is assisting the teachers in selling guide books.

Lecture publications' guide-grammar books are allowed in Raypur Merchants Academy, followed by Mitali Bazaar Model High School (same), Charlakhmi Janata High School (Anupom guide), LM Pilot (same), Camperhat High School (same), Charkachhia Khas Digheerparh Class-8 Primary School (same), Raypur Pilot Girls High School (same), Mirganj High School (same), Janakallayan High School (Panjery), Hayderganj Rokeya Girls High School (Advance, Lecture), Joynalia High School (Popi), Bamni Shamsunnahar High School (Anupom), Azizia High School (Panjery, Akkhor), Principal Kazi Faruki School & College (Lecture, Anupom).

The distributors who have contracts with the institutions are Raypur Bhai Bhai Library, Al Amin, Ashrafia, Arabi Showroom and Khondokar Trades.

Receiving bribes from the publishers, the school teachers asked students for purchasing the selected guides, it was alleged.

When contacted, Upazila Education Officer AKM Saiful Huq said, "Guide books are totally restricted."









"Mobile court campaign shall be conducted in the libraries following letter from the ministry concerned," he assured.

Upazila Nirbahi officer (UNO) Sabrin Chowdhury said, "The government has restricted guide books," adding, "Action shall be taken on the proven basis."



