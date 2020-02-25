Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:11 AM
Home Countryside

Guide books flood schools at Raipur

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Md Wahidur Rahman Murad



Guide books flood schools at Raipur

Guide books flood schools at Raipur

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Feb 24: Different guide books are being sold  in Raypur Upazila under a syndicate involving head teachers and contracted libraries.
The allegation has been raised against 30 high schools and 21 madrasas.
According to field sources, the guides flooding different libraries in the upazila are being sold to students of these institutions on commission-sharing among all interested sections. But the local administration is not concerned about the issue.
Upazila Education Officer AKM Saiful Huq  has also been blamed for not taking any action against the responsible institutions.
Like previous years, different guide books have been fixed in 30 high schools and 21 madrassas by a coordination team comprising teachers' association leaders and head teachers.
Accordingly, the publishers are selling the guides to the educational institutes.
It was also alleged that Upazila Academic Supervisor Main Uddin is overlooking the unfair business and  is assisting the teachers in selling guide books.
Lecture publications' guide-grammar books are allowed in Raypur Merchants Academy, followed by Mitali Bazaar Model High School (same), Charlakhmi Janata High School (Anupom guide), LM Pilot (same), Camperhat High School (same), Charkachhia Khas Digheerparh Class-8 Primary School (same), Raypur Pilot Girls High School (same), Mirganj High School (same), Janakallayan High School (Panjery), Hayderganj Rokeya Girls High School (Advance, Lecture), Joynalia High School (Popi), Bamni Shamsunnahar High School (Anupom), Azizia High School (Panjery, Akkhor), Principal Kazi Faruki School & College (Lecture, Anupom).
The distributors who have contracts with the institutions are Raypur Bhai Bhai Library, Al Amin, Ashrafia, Arabi Showroom and Khondokar Trades.
Receiving bribes from the publishers, the school teachers asked students for purchasing the selected guides, it was alleged.
When contacted, Upazila Education Officer AKM Saiful Huq said, "Guide books are totally restricted."




"Mobile court campaign shall be conducted in the libraries following letter from the ministry concerned," he assured.
Upazila Nirbahi officer (UNO) Sabrin Chowdhury said, "The government has restricted guide books," adding, "Action shall be taken on the proven basis."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seminar on strengthening Helpline 109 held
Kotalipara mosque torched
Nine nabbed with drugs in 4 dists
Death anniv
Housewife kills self
Seven of a family burnt in S’ganj
Hilly bamboo items disappearing at Dighinala
Schoolgirl gang-raped at Mathbaria, two arrested


Latest News
Hubei sees rise in new coronavirus cases
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes
China sentences Swedish bookseller Gui to 10yrs
China bans trade, consumption of wild animals due to coronavirus
Japan shares slump as Asia reacts to global sell-off
Stocks, oil prices tumble on pandemic fears, as gold soars
BGB to observe Martyrs’ Day on Tuesday
Md Eunusur Rahman new DSE chairman
PM launches book on speeches of Bangabandhu
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Mar 22
Most Read News
Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Charges pressed against ex-JL leader Khalid
GP asked to pay another Tk 1,000cr by 3 months
Shawn Mendes working on new album
Papiya, 3 others put on 15 days' remand in 3 cases
Israeli army says strikes Islamic Jihad sites in Gaza
RAB busts anti-social den run by Jubo Mahila League woman
Global spread of coronavirus raises pandemic fears
Dhakaites dealing with hazardous air
Salman Shah committed suicide over family feud: PBI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft