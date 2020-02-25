Using organic fertiliser gaining popularity among Rajshahi farmers





RAJSHAHI, Feb 24: Farmers have started growing vegetables through using organic fertilisers like vermicompost instead of chemical ones in the region including its vast Barind Tract.Gardening around homesteads in the current season through using the organic fertiliser has started gaining popularity among the people with production of different fruits and vegetables in safe and hygienic ways.Farmers at Premtali, Mohishalbari, Rajabari and Palpur villages under Godagari upazila, Kharkhari, Katakhali, Chowbaria and Bargachhi villages under Paba upazila and Halidagachhi and Nandangachhi villages under Charghat upazila are producing vermicompost with earthworms and cow dung."I cultivated bottle gourd, cucumber and coriander on 16 decimals of land beside our homestead by using organic fertilizer this year, and I got expected production," Abdul Hakim, a farmer of Baroipara village, said.Anwar Hossain, 36, wife of Sabdul Mian in Darusha village of Paba upazila said, "We have been producing chemical-free vegetables, using vermin-compost. We are also selling some vegetables in the local market after meeting the family's demand." -BSS