Two women arrested with 40,000 Yaba pills in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Feb 24: Police arrested two women with Yaba pills worth an estimated Tk 1.2 crore in Alekharchar area of sadar upazila on Sunday night.

The arrestees are Sumi Akhter, 23, wife of Md Dolon Miah, and Lipi Begum, 40, wife of Suruj Ali, hailing from Sylhet.

Syed Nurul Islam, superintendent of Cumilla Police, told the media on Monday that the women had come from Cox's Bazar. They were carrying two bags and were about to board a bus for Sylhet when a team of Detective Branch stopped them.

"DB members later searched their luggage and recovered the Yaba pills worth an estimated Tk 1.2 crore which was hidden in the folds of shari and blanket," the SP said.

The women are involved in peddling Yaba from Teknaf to Sylhet, he said. -UNB














