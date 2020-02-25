Worker dies in Tongi steel mill accident

GAZIPUR, Feb 24: A steel mill worker died after an iron bar fell on him at a steel factory in Tongi early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Abul Hashem.

Emdad Hossain, officer-in-charge of Tongi Paschim Police Station, said the incident took place around 5am when the bar fell on the worker while he was working.

"He was killed on the spot," the OC said.

On information police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College.












