Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:10 AM
Hearing on Assange extradition  

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020

LONDON, Feb 24: Britain on Monday began hearing Washington's extradition request for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, in a test case of media freedoms in the digital age and the limits of US justice.
A ruling against the 48-year-old Australian could see him jailed for 175 years if convicted on all 17 US Espionage Act charges and one count of computer hacking he faces. The charges relate to the release in 2010 by the whistleblowing website WikiLeaks of a trove of classified US government files detailing the realities of the military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
One video from 2007 showed an Apache helicopter attack in which US soldiers gunned down two Reuters reporters and nine Iraqi civilians in broad daylight in Baghdad. But the US extradition case is only the latest stage of a long-running legal saga that has seen Assange in some form of detention since the documents' release.    -AFP



