Conquering Everest in 5 days





The last successful winter ascent was in 1993 by a Japanese team.

"A winter speed climbing expedition has not happened yet and so we are attempting a new record," team leader Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, who has summited Everest eight times, told reporters.

Sherpa, 34, will not be using supplemental oxygen. Only one climber has previously ascended the peak in winter without supplemental oxygen: a Nepali mountaineer in December 1987.

Sherpa will be joined by three other climbers -- Pasang Nurbu Sherpa, Ming Temba Sherpa and Halung Dorchi Sherpa -- who all have at least two Everest summits under their belt. "I know the mountain ... We are fully prepared and we have acclimatised. The biggest preparation to minimise risk on the mountain is acclimatisation," Sherpa said. -AFP















KATHMANDU, Feb 24: A team of four Sherpas is setting off on Monday to attempt a record winter ascent of Mount Everest in just five days, which would also be the first winter climb of the peak in more than quarter of a century.The last successful winter ascent was in 1993 by a Japanese team."A winter speed climbing expedition has not happened yet and so we are attempting a new record," team leader Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, who has summited Everest eight times, told reporters.Sherpa, 34, will not be using supplemental oxygen. Only one climber has previously ascended the peak in winter without supplemental oxygen: a Nepali mountaineer in December 1987.Sherpa will be joined by three other climbers -- Pasang Nurbu Sherpa, Ming Temba Sherpa and Halung Dorchi Sherpa -- who all have at least two Everest summits under their belt. "I know the mountain ... We are fully prepared and we have acclimatised. The biggest preparation to minimise risk on the mountain is acclimatisation," Sherpa said. -AFP