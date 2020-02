Russia strikes kill 5 civilians

BEIRUT, Feb 24: Five civilians died on Monday in Russian air strikes backing Syrian regime forces as they chip away at the country's last major rebel bastion, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the deadly raids hit the area of Jabal al-Zawiya in the south of the jihadist-dominated northwestern stronghold of Idlib. The Britain-based monitor says it determines who carried out an air strike according to flight patterns, as well as ammunition and aircraft involved. It said regime forces had rapidly gained ground in the southern part of Idlib in the past 24 hours. - AFP