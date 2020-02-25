Israel strikes Gaza, Syria after rocket attacks





On Sunday, more than 20 rockets were fired from Gaza into southern Israel, causing some damage. Overnight, the Israeli military struck what it called PIJ "terror targets", including weapons development and training facilities near Damascus.

PIJ said two fighters were killed in Syria and vowed to avenge their deaths. Gaza's health ministry reported that four Palestinians were wounded in the territory. On Monday, another 14 rockets were fired at southern Israel, 12 of which were intercepted, according to the Israeli military. There were no reports of any injuries.

The hostilities escalated on Sunday morning, when the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it had killed a PIJ militant near Israel's border fence with the Gaza Strip. The IDF said troops identified two men attempting to plant an explosive device on the fence and opened fire at them.

A video shared widely on social media showed an Israeli bulldozer scooping up the body of the man, provoking anger among Palestinians. The IDF said it removed the body in a way that prevented further danger to its troops. But some Palestinians called for retaliation and hours later, several barrages of rockets were fired from Gaza towards southern Israel.

The IDF said 16 rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defence system and that 10 others fell in open terrain. Since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria, mainly targeting government troops as well as allied Iranian forces and the Tehran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Israel rarely confirms responsibility for such strikes, but did so on Sunday, describing the target as a base "used as a hub" for Islamic Jihad activities in Syria. Israel took a series of precautions amid the rocket fire from Gaza. -AFP

































