Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:10 AM
Home Foreign News

Saudi calls to arrest ‘sugar candy’ female rapper draw ire

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

RIYADH, Feb 24: Official calls to arrest a Saudi female rapper who appeared in a music video have sparked an online backlash with many calling the move hypocritical as the kingdom invites Western women to perform.
In the video, the young rapper from Makkah, who identifies herself as Asayel Slay, praises what she describes as bold women in Islam's holiest city.
Wearing a headscarf and sunglasses, she describes the women as "sugar candy" in the song titled "Mecca Girl".
But Makkah governor Khaled al-Faisal has ordered the arrest of those behind the video, saying in a statement on Twitter that it "offends the customs and traditions" of local Saudis. The move underscores the limits of a recent Western-style liberalisation drive in a society steeped in conservatism. The statement sparked indignation on social media, with many tweeting their support under the hashtag "Makkah girl represents me".
"I am from Makkah & the only thing I find offensive is your racism, misogyny and your war on a young woman & her artistic expression of her culture & her people," said one Twitter user.
"This is so typical for the #Saudi government -- bring Western influencers to artwash the regimes crimes but attack real Saudi women who try to artistically express their cultural identities," tweeted Amani al-Ahmadi, who calls herself a Saudi feminist.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hearing on Assange extradition  
Conquering Everest in 5 days
Russia strikes kill 5 civilians
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria after rocket attacks
Germany’s CDU to decide on Merkel successor in April
Saudi calls to arrest ‘sugar candy’ female rapper draw ire
Cop killed in Delhi clashes over CAA with Trump due
Turmoil in Malaysia as Mahathir resigns


Latest News
Hubei sees rise in new coronavirus cases
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes
China sentences Swedish bookseller Gui to 10yrs
China bans trade, consumption of wild animals due to coronavirus
Japan shares slump as Asia reacts to global sell-off
Stocks, oil prices tumble on pandemic fears, as gold soars
BGB to observe Martyrs’ Day on Tuesday
Md Eunusur Rahman new DSE chairman
PM launches book on speeches of Bangabandhu
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Mar 22
Most Read News
Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Charges pressed against ex-JL leader Khalid
GP asked to pay another Tk 1,000cr by 3 months
Shawn Mendes working on new album
Papiya, 3 others put on 15 days' remand in 3 cases
Israeli army says strikes Islamic Jihad sites in Gaza
RAB busts anti-social den run by Jubo Mahila League woman
Global spread of coronavirus raises pandemic fears
Dhakaites dealing with hazardous air
Salman Shah committed suicide over family feud: PBI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft