Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:10 AM
Cop killed in Delhi clashes over CAA with Trump due

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Demonstrators gather along a road scattered with stones following clashes

NEW DELHI, Feb 24: An Indian policeman has been killed in Delhi in protests over a controversial new citizenship law, hours before a scheduled visit to the capital by US President Donald Trump.
Protesters for and against the controversial citizenship law threw stones, set vehicles and shops ablaze and transformed parts of the national capital into a war zone, forcing the deployment of paramilitary forces and the banning of large gatherings in affected area. The violence comes hours before United States President Donald Trump is expected in Delhi. It also comes close on the heels of clashes near Jaffrabad on Sunday afternoon, where over 1,000 women have gathered since Saturday night in a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, or CAA.
The clashes, between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), broke out over the weekend. Several officers have also been injured in the violence, police said. Critics say the CAA discriminates against Muslims. The government says it is to protect persecuted minorities.
It offers citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from three nearby countries.  The act sparked off months of protests in which at least 30 people have been killed, largely in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
Indian police used tear gas and smoke grenades in New Delhi on Monday to disperse thousands of people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law just before U.S. President Donald Trump's maiden visit to the city.
Reuters reporters saw multiple vehicles set on fire, metal barricades torn down and thick smoke billowing as thousands of supporters of the new law clashed with opponents, both sides hurling stones.      -REUTERS


