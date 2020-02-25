Turmoil in Malaysia as Mahathir resigns





It came after months of rising tensions in the "Pact of Hope" coalition, which stormed to a shock victory in 2018 against a corruption-plagued government that had ruled Malaysia for six decades.

But there were calls for Mahathir, the world's oldest leader at 94, to stay in office from allies who insisted he had not backed the formation of a new government and had quit in disgust at the plot.

The political drama began on Sunday when Anwar's rivals from the ruling coalition and opposition politicians held a series of meetings around Kuala Lumpur, stoking speculation a new alliance was taking shape.

That coalition would reportedly have excluded Anwar, Mahathir's presumptive successor and a former opposition icon who was jailed for years on questionable sodomy charges, blocking his ascent to the premiership.

With the fate of the government still uncertain Monday, Mahathir submitted his resignation to the king. The monarch accepted it, but appointed him interim leader until a new premier is found, according to an official statement.

Anwar -- who has famously stormy relationship with Mahathir -- said the premier assured him "he played no part" in attempts to form a new government, and was "very clear that in no way will he ever work with those associated with the past regime".

The proposed new coalition was reportedly set to include the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) -- the party of disgraced ex-leader Najib Razak, which was ejected from office two years ago.

Anwar and Mahathir put their differences aside and joined forces to take on a corruption-plagued government at the 2018 polls. Mahathir, who previously served as premier from 1981 to 2003, had made a pre-election pledge to hand power to Anwar but has repeatedly refused to fix a date. -AFP





























KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad resigned on Monday in a shock move after his political allies sought to bring down the government and block the succession of leader-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim.It came after months of rising tensions in the "Pact of Hope" coalition, which stormed to a shock victory in 2018 against a corruption-plagued government that had ruled Malaysia for six decades.But there were calls for Mahathir, the world's oldest leader at 94, to stay in office from allies who insisted he had not backed the formation of a new government and had quit in disgust at the plot.The political drama began on Sunday when Anwar's rivals from the ruling coalition and opposition politicians held a series of meetings around Kuala Lumpur, stoking speculation a new alliance was taking shape.That coalition would reportedly have excluded Anwar, Mahathir's presumptive successor and a former opposition icon who was jailed for years on questionable sodomy charges, blocking his ascent to the premiership.With the fate of the government still uncertain Monday, Mahathir submitted his resignation to the king. The monarch accepted it, but appointed him interim leader until a new premier is found, according to an official statement.Anwar -- who has famously stormy relationship with Mahathir -- said the premier assured him "he played no part" in attempts to form a new government, and was "very clear that in no way will he ever work with those associated with the past regime".The proposed new coalition was reportedly set to include the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) -- the party of disgraced ex-leader Najib Razak, which was ejected from office two years ago.Anwar and Mahathir put their differences aside and joined forces to take on a corruption-plagued government at the 2018 polls. Mahathir, who previously served as premier from 1981 to 2003, had made a pre-election pledge to hand power to Anwar but has repeatedly refused to fix a date. -AFP