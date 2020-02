The US and India: areas of agreement and discord

Booming

India is the world's fifth largest economy, according to the International Monetary Fund, ahead of Britain and France, and will become the planet's most populous country by 2027, the UN projects.

US-India trade volumes ballooned to more than $140 billion in 2018 from $19 billion in 2000, according to the US government, although volumes exchanged with China are more than five times larger.

The Indian diaspora in the US is estimated at four million and they are major contributors in Silicon Valley in particular. The chief executives of Microsoft and Google were both born in India.

During Trump's visit, India may agree to the sale of five nuclear reactors, the fruit of a landmark but contentious atomic deal signed under then leaders George W. Bush and Manmohan Singh in the 2000s.

Trade tussle

Even though the US trade deficit with India fell from $30 billion in 2016 to $25 billion in 2018 -- the gap with China is 15 times larger -- it is too big for Trump who has called India the "tariff king".

"They've been hitting us very, very hard for many, many years," Trump said before his trip.

Trump in 2018 imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium from India and elsewhere, and last year suspended India's duty-free privileges under the decades-old US Generalized System of Preferences programme.

Modi, whose "Make in India" mantra mirrors Trump's "America First" slogan, responded by hiking import duties on US farm produce such as almonds. In this month's budget it raised other tariffs.

Eye on China

The US and India share a mistrust of China. India and China fought a short war in 1962 and in 2017 they had a tense military standoff over the disputed Himalayan territory of Doklam.

Washington and New Delhi have been worried by China's growing clout in the Indian Ocean, while China has enraged India with its economic and diplomatic support for arch enemy Pakistan.

In 2016, the US designated India as a "Major Defence Partner" and last year they signed a deal easing the transfer of advanced weaponry and the sharing of encrypted military communications. -AFP

















