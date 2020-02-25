Video
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020
UK Labour members vote on leader to replace Corbyn

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020


LONDON, Feb 24: Almost 600,000 members of Britain's main opposition Labour party began voting on Monday for a new leader to replace leftist Jeremy Corbyn in the wake of a devastating election defeat.
Three candidates -- all members of parliament -- are on the ballot paper, with the final result due to be announced on April 4.
Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer is currently the frontrunner, viewed as more moderate than his main rival, Corbyn ally and business spokeswoman Rebecca Long-Bailey.
The third candidate, Lisa Nandy, is well-regarded in Westminster but has a low public profile.
Corbyn was elected Labour leader in 2015 in a shock result, after a political career spent on the sidelines of a party where few MPs share his staunch socialist views.
Now 70, he drew an enthusiastic following among young people but was forced to step down after a second general election defeat in December.
Labour suffered its worst result since 1935 while Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson triumphed with his promise -- since delivered -- to get Britain out of the European Union.    -AFP


