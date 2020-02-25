Democrats will stop Sanders: Trump



US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose as they visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on February 24. photo : AFP

AGRA, Feb 24: US President Donald Trump predicted on Monday that the Democratic Party leadership would prevent frontrunner Bernie Sanders from becoming its candidate in November elections.Trump has nicknamed Sanders as "Crazy Bernie" for his socialist policies, but also claimed that he could be a tough candidate to beat. "They are going to take it away from 'Crazy Bernie,' they are not going to let him win," the president said during a visit to India. "I actually think he would be tougher than most of the other candidates because he is like me, but I have a much bigger base."Sanders' leftist politics alarm many moderate Democrats, who fear that if he heads the ticket in the election, the party could face sweeping losses. At the weekend, Sanders cemented his new status as the favourite to win the Democratic nomination with a clear victory in Nevada's primary.Though from different ends of the political spectrum, both Trump and Sanders have been party outsiders who promote themselves as outspoken individuals standing up to the establishment. Sanders's progressive policies, including universal health care, higher taxes on the wealthy and an increase in the minimum wage, have struck a chord with Democrat voters.Meanwhile, Sanders has said that if elected president he would "absolutely" use the military if warranted, both to protect US interests and to support its allies. He also said he would be willing to meet with the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un, as President Donald Trump has done.Sanders has emerged with an early lead in the Democratic nominating process, and as a self-declared democratic socialist his foreign and security policies are starting to draw closer scrutiny. But he has denied being a pacifist.In an interview airing Sunday on CBS's "60 Minutes," the Vermont senator was asked in what circumstances he, as commander-in-chief, would deploy US military forces. He listed these criteria: "Threats against the American people, to be sure. Threats against our allies. I believe in NATO. "I believe that the United States, everything being equal, should be working with other countries in alliance, not doing it alone." -AFP