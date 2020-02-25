Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:09 AM
Home Art & Culture

‘Parasite’ star hopes film will help Japan-Korea cultural ties

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

‘Parasite’ star hopes film will help Japan-Korea cultural ties

‘Parasite’ star hopes film will help Japan-Korea cultural ties

One of the stars of "Parasite" said on Sunday he hoped the film would help improve cultural ties between Japan and Korea, which have been strained by disputes including a trade row that ignited between the Asian neighbors last year.
Actor Song Kang-ho, who in the Oscar-winning film plays the father of the basement-dwelling Kim family, said he was happy about the warm welcome Japanese fans had given "Parasite" and hoped relations would continue to improve.
"I hope we can go back to the early 2000s, and have an interest in each other's works," Song told reporters at the Japan National Press Club. "Japan and Korea are close countries and can relate to each other's cultures."
"Looking at how 'Parasite' has been received even in Japan, I hope we can have a mutual interest in each other's cultures."
Song did not directly reference current relations, but the two countries have been going through a rocky patch since last year when a diplomatic row over Japanese compensation for forced World War Two laborers was exacerbated by a trade dispute.




Japanese filmgoers have embraced "Parasite" since it opened in the country on Jan. 10. The film rode its Oscar bounce to the top of the Japanese box office last weekend and has now become the top-grossing South Korean film in Japan of all time.
"I've come to Tokyo because I want to express my appreciation for the interest that all the filmgoers have shown," the film's director Bong Joon-ho told the same news conference.
"Parasite", a dark social satire about the disparities between rich and poor in Seoul, made history this month by becoming the first foreign-language film to take Hollywood's top prize.
The film, which won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival last year, also scooped up three other Academy Awards including best director for Bong, who beat out Hollywood royalty including Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.    -Reuters 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Parasite’ star hopes film will help Japan-Korea cultural ties
Kajol shares intriguing trailer of debut short film
Actor Jussie Smollett due for arraignment in Chicago on hoax charges
Architect Sumaya Islam’s book on architecture ‘Archiformance’ launched
‘Aurangzeb’ staged in city
Shawn Mendes working on new album
Roger Waters of Pink Floyd joins Assange supporters in London protest march
Remembering Zillur Rahman Siddiqui on 92nd birth anniversary


Latest News
Hubei sees rise in new coronavirus cases
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes
China sentences Swedish bookseller Gui to 10yrs
China bans trade, consumption of wild animals due to coronavirus
Japan shares slump as Asia reacts to global sell-off
Stocks, oil prices tumble on pandemic fears, as gold soars
BGB to observe Martyrs’ Day on Tuesday
Md Eunusur Rahman new DSE chairman
PM launches book on speeches of Bangabandhu
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Mar 22
Most Read News
Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Charges pressed against ex-JL leader Khalid
GP asked to pay another Tk 1,000cr by 3 months
Shawn Mendes working on new album
Papiya, 3 others put on 15 days' remand in 3 cases
Israeli army says strikes Islamic Jihad sites in Gaza
RAB busts anti-social den run by Jubo Mahila League woman
Global spread of coronavirus raises pandemic fears
Dhakaites dealing with hazardous air
Salman Shah committed suicide over family feud: PBI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft