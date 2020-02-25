Video
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020
Architect Sumaya Islam’s book on architecture ‘Archiformance’ launched

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020
Culture Desk

Sumaya Islam, principal architect of CREATO Design Research Lab and filmmaker, recently launched a book titled "Archiformance" at a cafe in the capital.
The book, published by Xlibris from London, was based on her theories and design philosophy on architectural practice and its association with music, performance arts and film, said a press release.
An international launching of the book would follow in London in March, the release added.
Architects Iqbal Habib, Shah Alam Zahiruddin, Jalal Ahmed, Mustapha Khalid Palash, Shahzia Islam Anton, Enamul Karim Nirjhor, media personality Abdun Noor Tushar and others were also present at the book launch.
The book details the ideas about the friendship in between philosophy and architecture; practice and thought; where architecture is a lattice of concentration rather than only a built construction; connected to the space and its interface, told from the author's premise as an architect, academic, media artist and composer.
The book is also slated to be exhibited at the upcoming London International Book Fair, Book Expo America, Beijing International Book Fair, Frankfurt International Book Fair and Guadalajara International Book Fair.
Sumaya Islam graduated from AIUB with the Vice-Chancellors Award for the best academic thesis and received the gold medal for being the topper of her batch in 2011. She worked as a faculty at the Architecture Department in AIUB from 2012 to 2016.
She has completed her post-graduation from the Architectural Association School of Architecture (AA) in 2015 at London, UK with distinction in Design and Professional Program on Film Making in New York Film Academy (NYFA) in 2018.


