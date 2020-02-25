

‘Aurangzeb’ staged in city

The play was staged as part of the 18-day National Theatre Festival 2020, which started across the country on February 12.

The National Theatre Fest features performances by over 400 troupes across the country. The festival has been organised by Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation in collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. It will end on February 29.

'Aurangzeb' has been written by Mohit Chattopadhyaya and directed by Ananta Hira. It is based on the life of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, who was also known as Alamgir.

The play gives the audience a glimpse into the Mughal Empire under Aurangzeb, palace politics and others.















