Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:09 AM
Home Eduvista

DScE holds seminar on environment

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Eduvista Desk

Entrepreneurial Economists club of Dhaka School of Economics (DScE) organized an essay competition on birth centenary of Bangabandhu and Elma Wazed who stood 1st in the undergraduate programme of the school on February 22, 2020. A Paper was presented by Ummey Nahar Azmee, Need for Post Graduate Enterprise Development and Economic incubator by banks under CSR where she pin pointed that economic incubator is part and parcel of the entrepreneurial education. The programme was followed by a seminar on Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Green Engineering.
Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad as chief guest said that agent banking needs restructuring through at least 70% investment in rural areas. Bangladesh is progressing rural areas and he lauded the venture of cottage and micro, small industries. He laid the emphasis on Post graduate Diploma in enterprise development programme which is suitable for future and present entrepreneurs.
Prof Dr Munaz Ahmed Noor, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, as special guest and Prof Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali as session chair were present at the seminar. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DScE holds seminar on environment
Md Nasiruzzaman, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture
Students of the Faculty of Food Science and Technology of  CVASU
Prof Dr Shireen Akther places a wreath to language martyrs
Teacher, students and other staffs of Khulna University brought out a rally
Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Open University Prof Dr MA Mannan
BUP holds seminar on use of English and Bangla
Cultural programme on language day at IU


Latest News
Hubei sees rise in new coronavirus cases
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes
China sentences Swedish bookseller Gui to 10yrs
China bans trade, consumption of wild animals due to coronavirus
Japan shares slump as Asia reacts to global sell-off
Stocks, oil prices tumble on pandemic fears, as gold soars
BGB to observe Martyrs’ Day on Tuesday
Md Eunusur Rahman new DSE chairman
PM launches book on speeches of Bangabandhu
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Mar 22
Most Read News
Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Charges pressed against ex-JL leader Khalid
GP asked to pay another Tk 1,000cr by 3 months
Shawn Mendes working on new album
Papiya, 3 others put on 15 days' remand in 3 cases
Israeli army says strikes Islamic Jihad sites in Gaza
RAB busts anti-social den run by Jubo Mahila League woman
Global spread of coronavirus raises pandemic fears
Dhakaites dealing with hazardous air
Salman Shah committed suicide over family feud: PBI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft