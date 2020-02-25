DScE holds seminar on environment

Entrepreneurial Economists club of Dhaka School of Economics (DScE) organized an essay competition on birth centenary of Bangabandhu and Elma Wazed who stood 1st in the undergraduate programme of the school on February 22, 2020. A Paper was presented by Ummey Nahar Azmee, Need for Post Graduate Enterprise Development and Economic incubator by banks under CSR where she pin pointed that economic incubator is part and parcel of the entrepreneurial education. The programme was followed by a seminar on Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Green Engineering.

Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad as chief guest said that agent banking needs restructuring through at least 70% investment in rural areas. Bangladesh is progressing rural areas and he lauded the venture of cottage and micro, small industries. He laid the emphasis on Post graduate Diploma in enterprise development programme which is suitable for future and present entrepreneurs.

Prof Dr Munaz Ahmed Noor, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, as special guest and Prof Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali as session chair were present at the seminar.