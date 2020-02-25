

Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Open University Prof Dr MA Mannan

















Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Open University Prof Dr MA Mannan along with the Board Member welcoming the Education Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain with flower bouquet on his first joining in the Board of Governors meeting on 23 February 2020. Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, Vice-Chancellor, University of Dhaka, Prof Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain Pro Vice-Chancellor, BOU and Sheikh Kabir Hossain, Chairman, Fareast International University (FIU) are also seen in the Photo as BOG member.