Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:08 AM
BUP holds seminar on use of English and Bangla

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Eduvista Desk

Department of English, Faculty of Arts and Social Science (FASS), Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) arranged a seminar titled "The Use of English and Bangla in Bangladesh: Future Research direction for Sociolinguistics" on February 24, 2020 at Bijoy Auditorium.
Vice-Chancellor of BUP Major General Md Emdad-Ul-Bari, ndc, psc, te presided over the seminar as chief guest while Prof M Abul Kashem Mozumder, PhD, Pro Vice-Chancellor of BUP attended as special guest. Dr Shaila Sultana, PhD, Department of English Language, Institute of Modern Languages, University of Dhaka, graced the occasion as the keynote speaker. The main focus of the seminar was the socio-economic and political use of both Bangla and English languages in the Bangladeshi context and how the use of these languages relates to our self-identity in this era of globalization.
Moreover, the seminar explored the issue of the purity of language and the mixing of Bangla and English among the youths of Bangladesh.









