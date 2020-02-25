

BUP holds seminar on use of English and Bangla

Vice-Chancellor of BUP Major General Md Emdad-Ul-Bari, ndc, psc, te presided over the seminar as chief guest while Prof M Abul Kashem Mozumder, PhD, Pro Vice-Chancellor of BUP attended as special guest. Dr Shaila Sultana, PhD, Department of English Language, Institute of Modern Languages, University of Dhaka, graced the occasion as the keynote speaker. The main focus of the seminar was the socio-economic and political use of both Bangla and English languages in the Bangladeshi context and how the use of these languages relates to our self-identity in this era of globalization.

Moreover, the seminar explored the issue of the purity of language and the mixing of Bangla and English among the youths of Bangladesh.















