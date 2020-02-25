

Cultural programme on language day at IU

Islamic University (IU) in kushtia organized a book fair, discussion & cultural programme held for the remembrance of Language martyrs & observed great Amar Ekushey at Bangla Monch on February 22, 2020.IU Acting Register SM Abdul Latif delivered his welcome speech. IU Vice-Chancellor Prof M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari addressed the function as chief guest while IU Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof M Shahinoor Rahman, IU Treasurer Prof M Selim Toha were present as special guests. IU Bangabandhu Chair Prof M Shamsuzzaman khan was present as chief discussant where IU Student Advisor Prof M Saidur Rahman presided over the programme.