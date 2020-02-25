

NSU holds discussion on language day

Bangabandhu Chair Prof Shamsuzzaman Khan, Former Director General of Bangla Academy was present as chief guest at the programme. Abed Khan, the Editor of the Daily Jagoron and The Chairman of the Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB) was present as the keynote speaker. Freedom Fighter Lion Benajir Ahmed, Chairman, Board of Trustees, NSU was present as the special guest. ProfAtiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of NSU will preside over the session.

Shamsuzzaman Khan said that Bangla language is a language much favoured by science and there can be no better medium than the Bangla language in expressing the emotions and feelings of our mind. During this time, he urged the students not to use Bangla and English language together while talking or writing.















North South University (NSU) organized a discussion session on "International Mother Language Day 2020" on February 24, 2020 at NSU campus.Bangabandhu Chair Prof Shamsuzzaman Khan, Former Director General of Bangla Academy was present as chief guest at the programme. Abed Khan, the Editor of the Daily Jagoron and The Chairman of the Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB) was present as the keynote speaker. Freedom Fighter Lion Benajir Ahmed, Chairman, Board of Trustees, NSU was present as the special guest. ProfAtiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of NSU will preside over the session.Shamsuzzaman Khan said that Bangla language is a language much favoured by science and there can be no better medium than the Bangla language in expressing the emotions and feelings of our mind. During this time, he urged the students not to use Bangla and English language together while talking or writing.