Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:08 AM
Home Eduvista

EWU observes Int’l Mother Language Day

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Eduvista Desk

EWU observes Int’l Mother Language Day

EWU observes Int’l Mother Language Day

East West University (EWU) observed International Mother Language Day at EWU campus on February 21, 2020 with various events. The university is decorated by using various symbols of the historic language movement. The main arrangement of the programme is paying respect to the martyrs' of the language movement in 1952 by offering flowers at the Shaheed Minar in EWU courtyard. Prof Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser of EWU and Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank lead the tributes rally. Other Members of the Board of Trustees, Vice-Chancellor, Pro Vice-Chancellor, treasurer, faculty members, officers were accompanied at the programme.
East West University Club For Performing Arts (ECPA) organized a special cultural programme included music, recitation, drama, poster exhibition, etc. They performed the drama titled "Arek Falgun" in the auditorium of the university.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DScE holds seminar on environment
Md Nasiruzzaman, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture
Students of the Faculty of Food Science and Technology of  CVASU
Prof Dr Shireen Akther places a wreath to language martyrs
Teacher, students and other staffs of Khulna University brought out a rally
Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Open University Prof Dr MA Mannan
BUP holds seminar on use of English and Bangla
Cultural programme on language day at IU


Latest News
Hubei sees rise in new coronavirus cases
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes
China sentences Swedish bookseller Gui to 10yrs
China bans trade, consumption of wild animals due to coronavirus
Japan shares slump as Asia reacts to global sell-off
Stocks, oil prices tumble on pandemic fears, as gold soars
BGB to observe Martyrs’ Day on Tuesday
Md Eunusur Rahman new DSE chairman
PM launches book on speeches of Bangabandhu
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Mar 22
Most Read News
Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Charges pressed against ex-JL leader Khalid
GP asked to pay another Tk 1,000cr by 3 months
Shawn Mendes working on new album
Papiya, 3 others put on 15 days' remand in 3 cases
Israeli army says strikes Islamic Jihad sites in Gaza
RAB busts anti-social den run by Jubo Mahila League woman
Global spread of coronavirus raises pandemic fears
Dhakaites dealing with hazardous air
Salman Shah committed suicide over family feud: PBI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft