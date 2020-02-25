

EWU observes Int’l Mother Language Day

East West University Club For Performing Arts (ECPA) organized a special cultural programme included music, recitation, drama, poster exhibition, etc. They performed the drama titled "Arek Falgun" in the auditorium of the university.



East West University (EWU) observed International Mother Language Day at EWU campus on February 21, 2020 with various events. The university is decorated by using various symbols of the historic language movement. The main arrangement of the programme is paying respect to the martyrs' of the language movement in 1952 by offering flowers at the Shaheed Minar in EWU courtyard. Prof Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser of EWU and Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank lead the tributes rally. Other Members of the Board of Trustees, Vice-Chancellor, Pro Vice-Chancellor, treasurer, faculty members, officers were accompanied at the programme.East West University Club For Performing Arts (ECPA) organized a special cultural programme included music, recitation, drama, poster exhibition, etc. They performed the drama titled "Arek Falgun" in the auditorium of the university.