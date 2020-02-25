

Radboud offers scholarship for int’l students

Masters Degree

Deadline: 1 March 2020 (annual)

Study in: Netherlands

Course starts: September 2020

Brief description:

The Radboud Scholarship Programme offers a selected number of talented prospective non-EEA students the opportunity to receive a scholarship to pursue a complete English-taught Master's degree programme at Radboud University.

Host Institution: Radboud University in the Netherlands

Level/Field(s) of study:

Eligible English-taught Masters Degree Programme offered by the Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Philosophy, Theology & Religious Studies, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Faculty of Law.

See the complete list of supported programmes at the official website.

Number of Scholarships: About 30 each year

Target group: Non-EU/EEA International Students

Scholarship value/ inclusions/duration:

The scholarship will be used to reduce your tuition fee to 2,143 pound and pays for costs for visa and insurance. For example: a grant holder in 2020/2021 will pay a tuition fee of only 2,143 pound instead of 11,471 or 12,645 pound.

In addition the Radboud Scholarship also covers costs such as those for visa, residence permit, health insurance and liability insurance (Insurance Passport for Students (IPS)).

* The Radboud Scholarship is not a full scholarship and does not include living costs.

In the case of a two-year programme, to qualify for the grant during the second year, you need to have passed all courses in the first year.

Eligibility:

You will only be eligible to obtain a Radboud Scholarship if you:

* hold a non-EU/EEA passport

* are not eligible for the lower EEA tuition fee for other reasons

* have (will obtain) a Bachelor's degree achieved outside the Netherlands, have no degrees achieved in the Netherlands and did not receive any previous education in the Netherlands

* have been fully admitted to the English-taught Master's degree programme starting 1 September 2020 as stated in the formal letter of admission

* are able to comply with the conditions for obtaining a visa for the Netherlands

* are enrolled at Radboud University as a full-time student for the academic year and Master's degree programme for which the scholarship will be awarded.

Application instructions:

The application for admission and the application for the scholarship is fully integrated, there is no separate procedure for the scholarship. You apply for a Radboud Scholarship by indicating during your application for admission that you wish to apply for a Radboud Scholarship.

You must have completed your application for admission via the online application system OSIRIS Incoming Students before 1 March 2020.

It is important to visit the official website (link found below) to access the online application system for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.









Official Scholarship Website: http://www.ru.nl/english/education/master's-programmes/financial-matters/scholarships-grants/read_more/rsprogramme/





