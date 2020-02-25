Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:08 AM
Home Sports

Fernandes lifts ManU as Wolves, Arsenal boost Euro hopes

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire (C) goes up for a header against Watford's Moroccan-born Italian defender Adam Masina (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on February 23, 2020. photo: AFP

Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire (C) goes up for a header against Watford's Moroccan-born Italian defender Adam Masina (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on February 23, 2020. photo: AFP

LONDON, FEB 24: Manchester United moved onto the shoulder of fourth-placed Chelsea on Sunday after brushing aside lowly Watford as Wolves and Arsenal also staked their claims for Champions League football next season.
With runaway leaders Liverpool looking certain to win the Premier League, attention has switched to the race for European places, with just 10 points separating Chelsea from Southampton, in 12th spot.
New signing Bruno Fernandes opened his goalscoring account for United at Old Trafford from the penalty spot before impressive second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood sealed a 3-0 win. It means United, who have struggled to find consistency all season, are now in fifth place on 41 points, just three adrift of Chelsea.
United paid tribute to the late Harry Gregg, hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster, before kick-off at Old Trafford.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his new signing, who picked up the man-of-the-match award for his display against Watford, languishing second from bottom of the table.
"He has done fantastic," said the Norwegian boss. "He has given everyone a boost. He wants the ball all the time, he wants to conduct the play.




"I am very pleased for him. He has done something to the crowd. He shows the attributes of a Manchester United player. He is a great addition to the squad."
Portugal midfielder Fernandes is under no illusions over his task as United look to return to the lucrative Champions League after a season away.
"Everyone knows we want to get into the Champions League places. I am here to help the team conquer this place and keep winning games," he told the BBC.
Wolves, in eighth place, are just two points behind United after a convincing 3-0 win against bottom-club Norwich at Molineux. Diogo Jota scored twice and Raul Jimenez poached his 21st goal in all competitions during the current campaign early in the second period to leave Norwich seven points adrift of safety and looking doomed.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fernandes lifts ManU as Wolves, Arsenal boost Euro hopes
SL and WI teams pick longer route to reach Hambantota
Clemon Academies hails U-19 World Cup champions cricketers
South Zone takes 338 leads over East Zone in BCL final
Neymar sent off as PSG beat Bordeaux in seven-goal thriller
Messi gives troubled Barca hope of Champions League glory
India beats Bangladesh by 18 runs in T20 WWC
Bangabandhu Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup gets Al Arafah Islami Bank as title sponsor


Latest News
Hubei sees rise in new coronavirus cases
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes
China sentences Swedish bookseller Gui to 10yrs
China bans trade, consumption of wild animals due to coronavirus
Japan shares slump as Asia reacts to global sell-off
Stocks, oil prices tumble on pandemic fears, as gold soars
BGB to observe Martyrs’ Day on Tuesday
Md Eunusur Rahman new DSE chairman
PM launches book on speeches of Bangabandhu
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Mar 22
Most Read News
Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Charges pressed against ex-JL leader Khalid
GP asked to pay another Tk 1,000cr by 3 months
Shawn Mendes working on new album
Papiya, 3 others put on 15 days' remand in 3 cases
Israeli army says strikes Islamic Jihad sites in Gaza
RAB busts anti-social den run by Jubo Mahila League woman
Global spread of coronavirus raises pandemic fears
Dhakaites dealing with hazardous air
Salman Shah committed suicide over family feud: PBI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft