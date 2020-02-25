Fernandes lifts ManU as Wolves, Arsenal boost Euro hopes



Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire (C) goes up for a header against Watford's Moroccan-born Italian defender Adam Masina (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on February 23, 2020. photo: AFP

With runaway leaders Liverpool looking certain to win the Premier League, attention has switched to the race for European places, with just 10 points separating Chelsea from Southampton, in 12th spot.

New signing Bruno Fernandes opened his goalscoring account for United at Old Trafford from the penalty spot before impressive second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood sealed a 3-0 win. It means United, who have struggled to find consistency all season, are now in fifth place on 41 points, just three adrift of Chelsea.

United paid tribute to the late Harry Gregg, hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster, before kick-off at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his new signing, who picked up the man-of-the-match award for his display against Watford, languishing second from bottom of the table.

"He has done fantastic," said the Norwegian boss. "He has given everyone a boost. He wants the ball all the time, he wants to conduct the play.









"I am very pleased for him. He has done something to the crowd. He shows the attributes of a Manchester United player. He is a great addition to the squad."

Portugal midfielder Fernandes is under no illusions over his task as United look to return to the lucrative Champions League after a season away.

"Everyone knows we want to get into the Champions League places. I am here to help the team conquer this place and keep winning games," he told the BBC.

