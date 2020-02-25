Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:08 AM
Home Sports

SL and WI teams pick longer route to reach Hambantota

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
BIPIN DANI

On Sunday, both the Sri Lankan and visiting West Indies teams had to take a longer route to reach to Hambantotoa, the venue for the second day/night ODI, scheduled to be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium on 26th February, it is learnt here.
"We left the team hotel at around 12 noon on Sunday and reached Matara, where the lunch was taken at the Rest House but had to catch a longer route to reach here because we could not travel on a Southern Expressway extension as it was not opened yet", a member of the staff, who was making travel arrangements for the teams, said to this Reporter.
"The last two phases of Southern Expressway extension was scheduled to be opened to-day (Sunday) but not before our team left from there and hence could not get the opportunity to reach here early", he said.
"Yes, it could have definitely saved our 1 1/2 hour-drive but we had no choice but to pick this longer route", he further added.  
Both teams reached in the town of Southern Province in the evening.
Players preferred to rest in their respective hotel rooms as no practice sessions for either team were scheduled on Sunday.
On Saturday Sri Lankan team narrowly won the first day ODI against Windies team in the last over by one wicket.




"Captain (Dimuth Karunratne) and coach (Mickey Arthur) will take a final call on composition of the eleven for the second ODI. They will inspect the pitch and decide about the eleven", a member of the Sri Lankan team support staff said.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fernandes lifts ManU as Wolves, Arsenal boost Euro hopes
SL and WI teams pick longer route to reach Hambantota
Clemon Academies hails U-19 World Cup champions cricketers
South Zone takes 338 leads over East Zone in BCL final
Neymar sent off as PSG beat Bordeaux in seven-goal thriller
Messi gives troubled Barca hope of Champions League glory
India beats Bangladesh by 18 runs in T20 WWC
Bangabandhu Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup gets Al Arafah Islami Bank as title sponsor


Latest News
Hubei sees rise in new coronavirus cases
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes
China sentences Swedish bookseller Gui to 10yrs
China bans trade, consumption of wild animals due to coronavirus
Japan shares slump as Asia reacts to global sell-off
Stocks, oil prices tumble on pandemic fears, as gold soars
BGB to observe Martyrs’ Day on Tuesday
Md Eunusur Rahman new DSE chairman
PM launches book on speeches of Bangabandhu
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Mar 22
Most Read News
Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Charges pressed against ex-JL leader Khalid
GP asked to pay another Tk 1,000cr by 3 months
Shawn Mendes working on new album
Papiya, 3 others put on 15 days' remand in 3 cases
Israeli army says strikes Islamic Jihad sites in Gaza
RAB busts anti-social den run by Jubo Mahila League woman
Global spread of coronavirus raises pandemic fears
Dhakaites dealing with hazardous air
Salman Shah committed suicide over family feud: PBI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft