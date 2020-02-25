SL and WI teams pick longer route to reach Hambantota





"We left the team hotel at around 12 noon on Sunday and reached Matara, where the lunch was taken at the Rest House but had to catch a longer route to reach here because we could not travel on a Southern Expressway extension as it was not opened yet", a member of the staff, who was making travel arrangements for the teams, said to this Reporter.

"The last two phases of Southern Expressway extension was scheduled to be opened to-day (Sunday) but not before our team left from there and hence could not get the opportunity to reach here early", he said.

"Yes, it could have definitely saved our 1 1/2 hour-drive but we had no choice but to pick this longer route", he further added.

Both teams reached in the town of Southern Province in the evening.

Players preferred to rest in their respective hotel rooms as no practice sessions for either team were scheduled on Sunday.

On Saturday Sri Lankan team narrowly won the first day ODI against Windies team in the last over by one wicket.









"Captain (Dimuth Karunratne) and coach (Mickey Arthur) will take a final call on composition of the eleven for the second ODI. They will inspect the pitch and decide about the eleven", a member of the Sri Lankan team support staff said.





