Clemon Academies hails U-19 World Cup champions cricketers

The Clemon Cricket Academies hails Bangladeshi cricketers who clinched the ICC U-19 World Cup'2020 title for the first time beating their next door arch-rivals India in the final in South Africa recently.In the 15-man U-19 World Cup Champions Bangladesh U-19 team, four players hailed from different Clemon Cricket Academies. Seven cricket academies, under the banner of Clemon in the country, cherish the success and expressed their pride for achieving the rare feat for the country.Four star cricketers of the champions Bangladesh U-19 team hailing from the academy are: right-handed batsman Mahmudul Hasan Joy, all-rounder Shamim Hossain, left-arm pacer Shariful Islam and all-rounder Mehrab Hossain.Born in Faridganj of Chandpur, Mahmudul Hasan's father admitted him to Chandpur Clemon Cricket Academy with the help of his uncle while Shamim also took admission in the same academy.Shariful Islam started hisjourney at Dinajpur Clemon Cricket Academy and later he continued his training at Rajshahi Clemon academy along with his fellow-mate Mehrab. -UNB